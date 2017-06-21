Watch: Canadian Mother Demands A White Doctor For Her Child



A Canadian woman caused a scene as she demanded that her child be treated by a White doctor.

An unidentified woman was caught on camera at Rapid Access to Medical Specialists in Mississauga, Canada, hounding staff to find a White doctor, The Huffington Post reports. Although doctors of other ethnicities were available to provide care to her child, whom she claimed was in urgent need of medical attention, she declined to see them in footage captured by a man named Hitesh Bhardwaj.

“Can I see a doctor please, that’s white?” the woman asked a staff member. “That doesn’t have brown teeth, that speaks English.” She refused to accept that none of the doctors on-hand at the time were White, English-speaking Canadians. An attendant informed her that the staff who fit that description would not be available until later that afternoon.

Dismissing what she had just been told in the waiting room, the mother stomped up to the reception desk to demand a White doctor again. “I would like to see a White doctor. You’re telling me there’s not a White doctor in this whole entire building?” she could be heard asking. “Well, what’s the closest that you have to speaking English?” The woman was the directed to take her child to a clinic as none of the doctors available met her specifications. She told them that she had no intention of taking her child to the clinic “with all those Paki doctors.”

She repeatedly suggested her belief that none of the non-White doctors could provide her kid with an adequate level of care. She even insinuated that they might do more harm to her child. The spectacle bothered other patients and their families–so much so that one girl denounced the woman’s behavior to her face.

Instead of apologizing, the woman continued to frame herself as the victim in the situation, accusing everyone of being mad at her for simply being White.

Check out the crazy footage above.

