Exclusive: Will Smith Is ‘Not Available’ To Film ‘Bad Boys 4 Life’

The film's producer explains.

Staff | 06.01.17
We all got excited back in 2015 when we heard that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were going to reunite for a long-awaited third installment of their Bad Boys franchise titled Bad Boys 4 Life. However, after being pushed back numerous times, the movie has been pushed back once again.

'Bad Boys 2' UK premiere

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Xilla Valentine sat down with the legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced Bad Boys, for his latest mega hit Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and he dropped the news on us that Bad Boys 4 Life had to take a back seat while Will Smith films another Disney project.

Jerry told Xilla Valentine, “It’s a ways away, unfortunately. Will is doing another picture for Disney so he’s just not available.”

He said the current script is really funny, but it’s a scheduling issue. Will Smith is currently listed as playing Genie in a live remake of Aladdin for Disney.

Martin Lawrence And Will Smith In 'Bad Boys'

Source: Columbia Pictures / Getty

Watch Jerry explain more in the video above.

