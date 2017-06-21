Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin

According to TMZ, around 2 a.m. on June 13, G was pulled over in Rice Lake, Wisconsin when cops discovered that the license plate of the vehicle was listed to an unlicensed driver (no word on why the license plate was randomly searched). The driver was in the passenger seat while Shock G was driving. Eventually, the officers found the drug paraphernalia, though it’s unclear on how they discovered it. Shock G was arrested and he posted $100 bail for his release. Shock G, who’s now 53, performed with Naughty by Nature two days before his arrest.

There is no word yet if the Digital Underground lead is expected in court. We’ll keep you updated.

