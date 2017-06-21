Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The Internet Is Going Crazy

Just days after the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers announced that they’re swapping first-round draft picks, NBA fans received yet another surprise.

On Tuesday, a photo made it’s rounds on the Internet of Kawhi Leonard posing after a workout, without his signature cornrows. The San Antonio Spurs star was one of the few NBA players known for his trademark braids, besides Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony, pre-cut. Of course, the Internet had a field day with Leonard’s new look.

RIP Kawhi Leonard braids 1991-2017 pic.twitter.com/VQ1jrWOAuQ — Legends (@LegendsofCH) June 21, 2017

Some fans are on the fence about a braidless Kawhi:

Kawhi cut the braids…. trade mark gone… what's next? Is AD going to savage his uni? — JBooke (@JBooke21) June 21, 2017

My son Kawhi cut the braids he might not be elite no more fr — Demetris Swervoo O. (@Dee_GotTheJuice) June 21, 2017

Kawhi ain't kawhi without braids. Get some xxxtentions and you'll be back in business — jay_Supreme91 (@Justone82) June 21, 2017

Meanwhile, others think it was time for a new look from the star:

Lebron cut his hair, Kawhi Leonard cut his braids off….. *waits for KD to grab a brush* pic.twitter.com/H1JJ2ZnwZ1 — CognacPapi (@T_hungLO) June 21, 2017

Kawhi cut his braids that's it…Spurs win 2018 championship … Kawhi Leonard regular season MVP and finals MVP pic.twitter.com/8bXuT281FU — John Michael (@RuizJohn_) June 21, 2017

New season, new hair, new championship? We shall see in 11 months.