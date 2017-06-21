Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics Were Photoshopped

In tonight's episode we will see the trip that the girl took to Mexico. Don't miss the season finale of #KUWTK @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/0b8SQ3wRRq — Victoria (@MyLifeIsKimK) June 11, 2017

is calling foul play on some pics that surfaced of her in Mexico. The pictures, which caused major talk across the Internet, show Kim K. in a bikini with some cellulite. See below:

No,w Kim is reflecting on the photos and she argues many of the pics were Photoshopped. In a sit down with The View, she said, “I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them.” She continued, “I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn’t worked out in about 12 weeks, I’d had two surgeries on my uterus.”

Kanye’s bae said the photos motivated her to get back into the shape she wanted. You can watch a clip of her comments below.



Many folks on social media took Kardashian’s statements as bashing cellulite, instead of seeing it as common and natural.

why is kim kardashian perpetuating the idea that cellulite is ugly 🙄🙄 — hannah 🌱 (@hannahleisem) June 21, 2017

Idk what's worse – fans surprised that Kim Kardashian has cellulite, or that Kim is trying to cover it up by saying it was photoshopped — gina (@ginaaa_0x) June 21, 2017

The big story on Yahoo's homepage is how "awful" photos of Kim Kardashian's cellulite led to her jumpstarting her new workout plan. #News — Derrick Robinson (@oddlyskeptical) June 21, 2017

that's bullshit just admit you got cellulite dont fkn lie about it b real about it — Jessica G♊👊 (@Jessica_TheBoss) June 20, 2017

Would it really be so fucking hard for her to just admit that she has cellulite like 99% of other women in the world https://t.co/Ab49JUX3K6 — ~ Shannon ~ (@shannonmaile_) June 20, 2017

Kim hasn’t necessarily been the poster girl for natural beauty. Many folks have accused her of Photoshopping her Instagram pics. Either way, more press for Kim.

