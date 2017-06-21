Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick Steps Down Making Him The 14th Executive To Leave

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Businessman using taxi app

Source: Tim Robberts / Getty


2017 is definitely not Uber‘s year. The company has faced with multiple accusations ranging from sexism and sexual harassment in the work place, a lawsuit from Alphabet (Google’s parent company) for stealing trade secrets, and underpaying their NYC drivers for almost three years. This is in addition to accusations of racism, that allegedly led to a former employees suicide.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty


Travis Kalanick, the company’s founder and CEO hasn’t had a good year, either. In February a video was released showing Travis yelling at an Uber driver who asked him questions about fares. Sadly, in May, Travis’ mother, Bonnie Kalanick died in a boating accident. In June, he announced he would take an indefinite leave from the company amidst a series of scandals, stating, “If we are going to work on Uber 2.0, I also need to work on Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve.” However, after pressure from investors, just one week later, he has officially resigned.

While Travis’ resignation has come as a shock to many (okay, not really), the even more shocking fact is that in 2017 Uber has already lost or fired 17 high level executives and only made two new hires (one being Bozma Saint John as Chief Brand Officer). With no CEO, no SVP of Business, no Chief Technology Officer, no President, no Head of Finance, no SVP of Engineering, no VP of Product and Growth….who is running Uber? There are rumors of more departures coming. Talk about some serious house cleaning.

It will be interesting to see what a 2.0 version of this company looks like and who the board chooses to instate as CEO.

DON’T MISS:

Michelle Obama Advocates For More Women And POC To Be Involved In The Tech Industry

On Demand Makeovers: TresseNoire Has Created The Uber For Black Girl Beauty

New Scientific Technology May Soon Be Able To Tell If Your Clothes Are Slave Labor-Free

'Fences' New York Screening - Arrivals

INSTADAILY: Al Sharpton Is Out Here Living His Best Life

29 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Al Sharpton Is Out Here Living His Best Life

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Al Sharpton Is Out Here Living His Best Life

INSTADAILY: Al Sharpton Is Out Here Living His Best Life

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos