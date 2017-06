Ben’s Chili Bowl has officially unveiled their completed mural and they had a celebration with some of those highlighted.

Those on the mural were the Obamas, Prince, Muhammad Ali, Dave Chappelle, Wale, Taraji P. Henson, Dick Gregory and our Radio One family members Russ Parr and Donnie Simpson.

Check out some video from the celebration below.

Dave Chappelle

Jim Vance and Dick Gregory

