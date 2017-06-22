News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

What Would You Do: Kid Smacks Grandmother, Throws Massive Tantrum

A young boy is seen on camera cursing and spitting on his sister and grandmother.

Lauren Manford
Leave a comment

Young boy wearing diamond pattern tank with arms crossed, portrait

Source: Image Source / Getty


A terrifying toddler was captured on camera exhibiting all kinds of bad behavior. As he ate with his sister and grandmother, the child cursed and threw up gang signs.

Little is known about what provoked the kid, but he seemed unaffected by his grandmother’s disciplinary actions. Despite her attempts to reel him in, he continued cursing and even spit on his sister.

He can be heard saying “F*ck you b*tch,” and “I will kill you.”

Horrible. Watch below:


RELATED LINKS

A Mom Shows Up To Her Daughter’s High School To Defend Her Bullied Daughter And Ends Up Behind Bars

Considering A ‘Mommy Makeover’? Read This First

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos