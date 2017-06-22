It’s Lit! Summer 2017 Movies You Have To See

This has been a phenomenal year for movies so far. We’ve already seen Split, Get Out, Logan, Wonder Woman, John Wick 2, and one of my personal favorites, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. Even with all these amazing flicks, there’s still many more highly anticipated movies.

How will Caesar and his army settle their deadly conflict with humans in War of the Planet of the Apes? How will Jerrod Carmichael survive in a world filled with Autobots in Transformers: The Last Knight? Most importantly, will the 2Pac biopic live up to the hype? These Friday release dates can’t come fast enough. Here are the most anticipated movies for the summer of 2017.

All Eyez on Me, June 16

Transformers: The Last Knight, June 21

Baby Driver, June 28

Spider-Man: Homecoming, July 7

War of the Planet of the Apes, July 14

Girls Trip, July 21

The Dark Tower, August 4

Detroit, Aug 4



Patti Cake$, August 18

Annabelle: Creation, August 11

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, September 22

