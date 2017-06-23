Jesse Williams Accuses Estranged Wife Of Restricting Time With Their Children

,

We hate to see their divorce get uglybut it’s being reported thatand his estranged wifeare fighting over custody of their two children

According to US Weekly, the Grey’s Anatomy star, 35, and his attorneys claim that the real estate broker has refused the actor’s request to spend more time with their daughter, Sadie, and son, Maceo.

“Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them,” Williams alleges in filed legal papers.

He added: “She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence. On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two-and-a-half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children.”

The papers also stress that Williams has “always been an active, involved, ‘hands-on’ dad.”

However Drake-Lee’s lawyer, Jill Hersh, issued the following to US Weekly:

“Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams. It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family. Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children’s privacy. Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams’ unilateral and unfortunate public allegations.”

As we previously reported, in April the activist and thespian filed from divorce from his wife of five years amid rumors that he was dating co-star and actress Minka Kelly. Even worse? Williams also allegedly asked the court to deny spousal support.

We hope they can work this out for the children’s sake.

