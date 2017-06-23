PG County’s 18 Year Old Rising Opera Singer Aaron Crouch

18 year old Aaron Crouch, of Prince George’s County, is on his way to being a major world opera star.

Though he was accepted into the renowned Julliard School of the Arts in New York, Crouch decided to complete his first year at the Curtis Institute of Music, a conservatory in Philadelphia that is rumored to be the most selective program for vocalists in the world.

Aaron starting singing gospel music in the church at the age of 5 years old and it quickly became his passion.

“I just wasn’t really into pop and R&B, I just wasn’t. I just liked gospel and I just sang gospel,” he stated.

His life changed keys when he attended Suitland High School and was accepted to the performing arts program.

“You would get classically trained, but I remember going home and going to my mom, like, angry because that’s not what I was expecting,” Crouch said. “You know, how a lot of times we’re afraid of things we don’t understand and I didn’t know anything about it like all these languages. I didn’t like that there was a lot of work.” However, he stuck with it.

Aaron worked hard, studied the words, and performed in plays. His teachers and peers have long since recognized his star potential, but he struggled to receive the praise based on one voice that told him he wouldn’t.

“I almost didn’t apply for Curtis, or Julliard because [this person] told me not to,” he said.

His parents and teacher reminded him to believe and in 2016, he was accepted to Julliard and the Curtis Institute of Music.

Crouch has gone on to win a plethora of awards and competitions.

“Honestly, he could be one of the finest singers of our generation,” his vocal coach Dr. Michael Mentzel said.

Crouch didn’t allow the voice that said he couldn’t overpower the voice that proved he could.

