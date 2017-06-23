News & Gossip
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter

kysdc Staff
Kristen Trotter

Source: Kristen Trotter


June is Black Music Month and we are featuring talented women in the industry from Columbus and all over Ohio!  Kristen Trotter is a vocalist from the Columbus area that has sang with many bands including the William Brady Project.

Check out Kristen as she talks about the music industry and more



