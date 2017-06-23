Mistrial Declared For 2nd Time In Killing Of Samuel DuBose

Updated June 23, at 2:50 p.m., EDT
The jury deadlocked on Friday in the retrial of Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot Samuel DuBose, The New York Times reports.
After about 30 hours of deliberation, the jurors could not reach a verdict. This is Tensing’s second mistrial for DuBose’s death.
Earlier this week, a jury acquitted former Milwaukee Police Officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown in the shooting death of Sylville Smith. That acquittal came on the heels of a St. Paul, Minnesota jury clearing an officer of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of another Black man, Philando Castile.
The family of an unarmed slain Black motorist in Ohio continues to wait for a verdict, as the jury returned on Thursday morning for a fourth day of deliberations in the murder retrial of ex-University of Cincinnati Officer Ray Tensing, reports WLWT Cincinnati.
Tensing, who is White, is accused of murdering Samuel DuBose during a July 2015 traffic stop.