Mistrial Declared For 2nd Time In Killing Of Samuel DuBose

NewsOne Staff

The jury deadlocked on Friday in the retrial of Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot Samuel DuBose, The New York Times reports.

After about 30 hours of deliberation, the jurors could not reach a verdict. This is Tensing’s second mistrial for DuBose’s death.

Earlier this week, a jury acquitted former Milwaukee Police Officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown in the shooting death of Sylville Smith. That acquittal came on the heels of a St. Paul, Minnesota jury clearing an officer of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of another Black man, Philando Castile.

SOURCE: New York Times

The family of an unarmed slain Black motorist in Ohio continues to wait for a verdict, as the jury returned on Thursday morning for a fourth day of deliberations in the murder retrial of ex-University of Cincinnati Officer Ray Tensing, reports WLWT Cincinnati.

Tensing, who is White, is accused of murdering Samuel DuBose during a July 2015 traffic stop.

We're watching the trial of #RayTensing, charged w/ murder in the death of unarmed Black man #SamDuBose, closely https://t.co/06Ud42yB6s — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) June 8, 2017

after the jurors deadlocked for 16 hours in November. The jury has been mulling over facts for more than 18.5 hours in the murder and voluntary manslaughter retrial.The former cop pulled DuBose over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015, reports NPR . The encounter ended with the ex-cop firing his weapon into the Black motorist’s car. Tensing was indicted for murder less than two weeks following the fatal shooting, and DuBose’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury, During closing arguments on Monday, prosecutor Seth Tieger urged jurors to pay close attention to footage from Tensing’s body cam. “Ray Tensing lied to Cincinnati police that day on the 21st and he lied to you when he testified in order to save himself,” said Tieger, adding that the ex-cop showed no remorse for shooting DuBose, WLWT reported. Tieger also said that DuBose was trapped in his car and was an “easy target” when “his car became his coffin.” Defense attorney Stew Mathews pushed jurors to sympathize with Tensing: “If you do all that, you are going to find Ray Tensing’s actions were justified.” Meanwhile, protesters are meeting outside the courthouse to call for Tensing’s conviction. Audrey DuBose, #SamDubose mother speaks alongside protesters outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. #TensingRetrial pic.twitter.com/ELDWavNeUu — Liz Brazile (@LizBrazile) June 19, 2017

DON’T MISS:

Also On 93.9 WKYS: