Reunited! Taraji P. Henson To Star In Tyler Perry’s New Film

According to Variety, the actress plays a faithful wife who’s sick of her lying husband and loses it when she finally finds out that he is actually betraying her. Perry directs the film, which is slated to debut on March 30, 2018.

This isn’t the first time the duo has worked together: There was 2008’s The Family That Preys and 2009’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself.

2018 seems to be a big year for Perry who has a second film coming out too: Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral. Set to be released on Aug. 3, the comedy centers on a joyous family reunion that becomes a nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia, where they find themselves unexpectedly planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets, Variety noted.

Henson is pretty busy too.

Not only will she be working on the fourth season of her hit show Empire, she’ll also be starring in the upcoming thriller Proud Mary and will be getting her own star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame.

