Danni’s Dish: BET Awards Recap “The Winners, The Drama, The Humanity”

Finally, the 2017 BET Awards are here and event organizers are ready to celebrate African-American accomplishments in entertainment and sports. This year’s show was hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones. The live telecast was held at the Microsoft Theater in LA.

Take a look at the winners for the night.

Humanitarian Award

WINNER: Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award

WINNER: New Edition

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

​WINNER: Beyoncé

​Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

WINNER: Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Viewers’ Choice Award

WINNER: Beyonce, “Sorry”

The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Drake, “Fake Love”

Best Group

WINNER: Migos

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

​WINNER: ​Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”

Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”

DJ Khaled ft. ​Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”

Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Big Sean

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Future

J. ColeBest Female Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Remy Ma

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Young M.A.Video of the Year

​WINNER: Beyoncé – “Sorry”

WINNER: Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Solange – “Cranes in the Sky” ​Video Director of the Year

WINNER: Kahlil Joseph & ​Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – ​Beyoncé, “Sorry”

Benny Boom – Kehlani, “CRZY”

Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”

Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner”

​Best New Artist

WINNER: Chance the Rapper

21 Savage

Cardi B

Khalid

Best Actress

WINNER: Taraji P. Henson

Gabrielle Union

Issa Rae

Janelle Monae

Viola Davis Best Actor

WINNER: Mahershala Ali

Bryshere Y. Gray

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Omari Hardwick

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WINNER: Lecrae, “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)”

CeCe Winans, “Never Have to Be Alone”

Fantasia ft. Tye Tribbett, “I Made It”

Kirk Franklin ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs and Tamela Mann, “My World Needs You”

Tamela Mann, “God Provides”Youngstars Award

WINNER: Yara Shahidi

Ace Hunter

Caleb McLaughlin

Jaden Smith

Marsai Martin Best Movie

WINNER: Hidden Figures

Get Out

Moonlight

Fences

The Birth of a Nation Sportswomen of the Year

WINNER: Serena Williams

Gabby Douglas

Simone Biles

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams Sportsman of the Year

WINNER: Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Cam Newton

Odell Beckham Jr.

Russell Westbrook Centric Award

WINNER: Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”

Fantasia, “Sleeping With the One I Love”

Kehlani, “Distraction”

Mary J. Blige, “Thick of It”

Syd, “All About Me”

Yuna ft. Usher, “Crush” Album of the Year

WINNER: Lemonade – ​Beyoncé

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole

A Seat at the Table – Solange

Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper Best International Act: Europe

WINNER: Stormzy

Skepta

Giggs

Craig David

Wiley

Emeli Sande

MHD

Booba Best International Act: Africa

WINNER: Wizkid

Tekno

Mr. Eazi

Davido

Stonebwoy

Aka

Nasty C

NOW THE DRAMA Apparently The Amigos came ready for any and everybody. They clashed with Joe Budden and later Chris Brown and his crew.

