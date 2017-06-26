Danni’s Dish: BET Awards Recap “The Winners, The Drama, The Humanity”

Finally, the 2017 BET Awards are here and event organizers are ready to celebrate African-American accomplishments in entertainment and sports. This year’s show was hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones. The live telecast was held at the Microsoft Theater in LA.
Take a look at the winners for the night.
Humanitarian Award
WINNER: Chance the Rapper
Lifetime Achievement Award
WINNER: New Edition
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: Beyoncé
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
Viewers’ Choice Award
WINNER: Beyonce, “Sorry”
The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Drake, “Fake Love”
Best Group
WINNER: Migos
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”
Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”
Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”
DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Big Sean
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Future
J. ColeBest Female Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: Remy Ma
Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Young M.A.Video of the Year
WINNER: Beyoncé – “Sorry”
WINNER: Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Solange – “Cranes in the Sky” Video Director of the Year
WINNER: Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – Beyoncé, “Sorry”
Benny Boom – Kehlani, “CRZY”
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”
Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner”
Best New Artist
WINNER: Chance the Rapper
21 Savage
Cardi B
Khalid
Young M.A.
Best Actress
WINNER: Taraji P. Henson
Gabrielle Union
Issa Rae
Janelle Monae
Viola Davis
Best Actor
WINNER: Mahershala Ali
Bryshere Y. Gray
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Omari Hardwick
WINNER: Lecrae, “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)”
CeCe Winans, “Never Have to Be Alone”
Fantasia ft. Tye Tribbett, “I Made It”
Kirk Franklin ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs and Tamela Mann, “My World Needs You”
Tamela Mann, “God Provides”Youngstars Award
WINNER: Yara Shahidi
Ace Hunter
Caleb McLaughlin
Jaden Smith
Marsai Martin
Best Movie
WINNER: Hidden Figures
Get Out
Moonlight
Fences
The Birth of a Nation
Sportswomen of the Year
WINNER: Serena Williams
Gabby Douglas
Simone Biles
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year
WINNER: Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Cam Newton
Odell Beckham Jr.
Russell Westbrook
Centric Award
WINNER: Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”
Fantasia, “Sleeping With the One I Love”
Kehlani, “Distraction”
Mary J. Blige, “Thick of It”
Syd, “All About Me”
Yuna ft. Usher, “Crush”
Album of the Year
WINNER: Lemonade – Beyoncé
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole
A Seat at the Table – Solange
Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper
Best International Act: Europe
WINNER: Stormzy
Skepta
Giggs
Craig David
Wiley
Emeli Sande
MHD
Booba
Best International Act: Africa
WINNER: Wizkid
Tekno
Mr. Eazi
Davido
Stonebwoy
Aka
Nasty C
Babes Wodumo
NOW THE DRAMA
Apparently The Amigos came ready for any and everybody. They clashed with Joe Budden and later Chris Brown and his crew. Instead of going into major details, watch for yourself here.