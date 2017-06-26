KeKe Wyatt Reveals Her Child Was Diagnosed With Cancer: “Please Pray For My Family”

R&B vocal powerhouserecently revealed to her fans that her child is fighting cancer.

The 35-year-old mother penned a letter in an IG post, asking her followers to pray for her family.

“Haven’t really said too much about my personal life, but my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved,” she described. The songstress then disclosed her plans to shave her head in honor of her child.

She asked fans to donate to http://www.choa.org to help kids suffering from health issues.

Prayers up for Keke and her little one.

