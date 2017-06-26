Lil Kim Named A Person Of Interest In BET Weekend Robbery

As the festivities from BET weekend winds down in Los Angles, rapper Lil Kim is caught up in an alleged robbery scandal,reports.

According to the gossip site, Kim rented a house for an awards show weekend party and didn’t find the accommodations up to par. Kim and her crew reportedly checked out the place and demanded money back from the owner.

A dispute rose between the owner and Kim’s posse and cops were called. The police arrived and quickly left, calling it a civil matter.

But at 4am, a group of people allegedly showed up at the house with ski masks and weapons demanding Kim’s deposit check and cash worth over $20k.

LAPD has launched a robbery investigation. No arrests have been made.

RELATED LINKS

Chance The Rapper’s Humanitarian Award Speech At The BET Awards Had Us All Saying Hallelujah

Twitter Is Seriously Conflicted Over New Lil Kim Photo

Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations

Also On 93.9 WKYS: