Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

CANDID: Sex Facts 101: Does Coconut Oil Make A Good Lubricant?

#TeamBeautiful plays the age old, "True" and "False" game about little known sex facts.

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

 


On this episode of “Candid,” #TeamBeautiful plays the age old, “True” and “False” game about little known sex facts. Also, a revealing interview with non-conforming gender model, Petr Nitka who shares her rise to stardom in the fashion industry.

DON’T MISS:

CANDID: Assessing The Health & Wellness Disparities In The LGBTQ Community

CANDID: Healing Relationships Between Women And Their Absent Fathers

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

9 photos Launch gallery

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

Continue reading Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

LGBTQ people of color are far more likely to experience violence according to the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs’ most recent report and when transgender women are under attack, it’s important to uplift and shine light on those who are challenging perceptions, organizing people, or just plain changing the game. Today we honor the beauty of the recently deceased Chyna Gibson, Ciara McElveen, and Jaquarrius Holland, by highlighting trans women from Laverne to Amiyah who are doing big things.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos