Bill Russell Throws a few shots at 5 Former NBA Hall of Famers

Big ups to the Legendary Bill Russell aka the GOAT. Bill is never a loss for words when he has the Mic. and that was the case last night at the NBA awards. “I would kick your @ss”
PG County's Markelle Fultz & More Future Stars At The 2017 NBA Draft
81 photos Launch gallery
PG County's Markelle Fultz & More Future Stars At The 2017 NBA Draft
1. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 1 of 81
2. NBA Draft 2017Source:Getty 2 of 81
3. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 3 of 81
4. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 4 of 81
5. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 5 of 81
6. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 6 of 81
7. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 7 of 81
8. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 8 of 81
9. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 9 of 81
10. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 10 of 81
11. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 11 of 81
12. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 12 of 81
13. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 13 of 81
14. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 14 of 81
15. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 15 of 81
16. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 16 of 81
17. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 17 of 81
18. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 18 of 81
19. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 19 of 81
20. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 20 of 81
21. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 21 of 81
22. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 22 of 81
23. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 23 of 81
24. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 24 of 81
25. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 25 of 81
26. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 26 of 81
27. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 27 of 81
28. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 28 of 81
29. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 29 of 81
30. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 30 of 81
31. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 31 of 81
32. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 32 of 81
33. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 33 of 81
34. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 34 of 81
35. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 35 of 81
36. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 36 of 81
37. Derrick White NBA DraftSource:Getty 37 of 81
38. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 38 of 81
39. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 39 of 81
40. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 40 of 81
41. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 41 of 81
42. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 42 of 81
43. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 43 of 81
44. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 44 of 81
45. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 45 of 81
46. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 46 of 81
47. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 47 of 81
48. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 48 of 81
49. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 49 of 81
50. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 50 of 81
51. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 51 of 81
52. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 52 of 81
53. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 53 of 81
54. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 54 of 81
55. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 55 of 81
56. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 56 of 81
57. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 57 of 81
58. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 58 of 81
59. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 59 of 81
60. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 60 of 81
61. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 61 of 81
62. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 62 of 81
63. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 63 of 81
64. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 64 of 81
65. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 65 of 81
66. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 66 of 81
67. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 67 of 81
68. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 68 of 81
69. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 69 of 81
70. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 70 of 81
71. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 71 of 81
72. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 72 of 81
73. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 73 of 81
74. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 74 of 81
75. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 75 of 81
76. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 76 of 81
77. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 77 of 81
78. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 78 of 81
79. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 79 of 81
80. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 80 of 81
81. 2017 NBA DraftSource:Getty 81 of 81
comments – Add Yours