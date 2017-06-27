Entertainment
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of The Billboard Charts

That Rih Rih reign wont let up.

Staff
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Rihanna probably couldn’t stop winning even if she tried.

After making history by coming in third on the list of artists with the most number-one songs on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart (10 or more), the bad gal is breaking records again.

Rihanna has become the first woman artist in 12 weeks to have a song in the top five spot of the Billboard Hot 100. With her DJ Khaled assisted song, “Wild Thoughts,” landing at number four on  the charts, Rih Rih breaks the longest women-less drought on the list since 1972. The song became the first hit to showcase female vocals since Taylor Swift and Zayn‘s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which charted three months ago.

Now that’s Black girl magic. Congrats, Rihanna!

