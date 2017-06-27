Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Leslie Jones Blasts The Ritz-Carlton For Being Racist

Find out what made the star go off.

Staff
Leave a comment

2017 BET Awards 'PRE' - Arrivals

Source: Lucianna Faraone Coccia / Getty


Leslie Jones was on an energy high after hosting the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday, but her mood soon came crashing down. On Monday, the comedian took to social media to blast the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles, claiming that they’re racist against Black people.

She tweeted:

No word on what happen that caused the star to go off, but the popular hotel took the time to reply to the star, tweeting:

The hotel has yet to release a statement about the incident, but LesDogg is no stranger to ignorant, racist individuals — so her claims don’t sound too far fetched.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest details of the SNL star’s accusations.

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

44 photos Launch gallery

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

Continue reading 2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos