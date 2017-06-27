Leslie Jones Blasts The Ritz-Carlton For Being Racist

Leslie Jones was on an energy high after hosting the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday, but her mood soon came crashing down. On Monday, the comedian took to social media to blast the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles, claiming that they’re racist against Black people.

She tweeted:

Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 26, 2017

No word on what happen that caused the star to go off, but the popular hotel took the time to reply to the star, tweeting:

We’re very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away. — The Ritz-Carlton (@RitzCarlton) June 27, 2017

The hotel has yet to release a statement about the incident, but LesDogg is no stranger to ignorant, racist individuals — so her claims don’t sound too far fetched.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest details of the SNL star’s accusations.