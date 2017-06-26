Kodak Black Tries To Explain His ‘I Don’t Like Black Girls’ Comment

wants to make himself very clear when it comes to his preferences for women — it’s not that he doesn’t like Black women, he just doesn’t like dark-skinned women.

Kodak felt the need to explain after he got backlash for saying he doesn’t like Black girls. On Instagram Live, one fan asked if he’d date actress Keke Palmer, Black responded “I don’t really like Black girls like that, sort of, kind of.” See the video below.

After his comments, Twitter attacked.

The irony of Kodak Black talking about he doesn't like black girls like any of us liked his ugly ass. — Kennedy ✨ (@HelloKennedi) June 25, 2017

Kodak Black saying he wouldn't date black women like we were really checking for that burnt dust mite. — 🌻Relle 🌻 (@anitaphaker) June 25, 2017

Oh my god, I am so surprised that Kodak Black doesn't like black girls. Wow. Who would've thought. pic.twitter.com/YBxcPrkMGZ — beyawnsay nose (@MurderGeeWrote) June 25, 2017

The rapper’s latest comments are equally as offensive. He posted on Instagram that he wants to date a girl lighter than him and it’s not his “forte to deal with a ‘darkskin’ woman.” See the foolishness below.

This is not the first time the Florida spitter ranted about Black women. In the song “Fresh Out (My Struggle)” he rapped, “Where them yellow bones? / I don’t want no Black b***h / I’m already Black / Don’t need no Black b***h.”

There you have it. By the looks of Twitter, I’m sure dark-skinned women won’t be devastated by the news — anti-Black hate ain’t cute.

