Free Testing Sites In DC For National HIV Testing Day

Its is National HIV Testing Day. Below we have locations that offer Free HIV testing in the DC area

Northeast DC

Northwest DC

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

Blair Underwood Healthcare Center

2141 K Street, NW

(202) 293-8680

Monday – Friday; 8:30 -5:30-;closed for lunch from noon to 1pm

1400 Decatur Street, NW

(202) 291-4707

9 am – 5 pm (Mon -Sat)

2041 Georgia Avenue, NW

(202) 865-4853

Dr. Katherine Cordero

(202) 570-5553

Testing Hours: Mon – Fri – Walk-in: 9 am – 3 pm

1012 14th Street, NW

Suite 700

(202) 638-0750

Mon: 8 AM – 7 PM

Tue: 8 AM – 5 PM

Wed: 9 PM – 7 PM

Thurs: 8 AM – 5 PM

Fri: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sat – Sun: Closed

2831 15th Street, NW

(202) 462-4788

9 am – 5 pm (Mon, Tues, Fri)

9 am – 9 pm (Wed, Thurs)

10 am – 2 pm (Sat)

3636 Georgia Avenue, NW

(202) 446-1100

Monday – Thursday: 10 am -4 pm

1525 14th Street, NW

(202) 939-7690

Monday: 9:30 am – 6:30 pm

Wednesday: 9:30 am – 7 pm

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

Southeast DC

Anacostia Neighborhood Health

1328 W Street, SE

(202) 610-7160

monday, wednesday, Friday: 8:15 am – 8 pm

Thursday: 8:15 am – 4:45 pm

Free Rapid Testing 1 pm – 3 pm – Friday

2041 MLK Jr Avenue, SE, Suite 8

(202) 889-7900

Monday – Friday: 8:30 am – 5:30 pm

2301 MLK Jr Avenue, SE

(202) 678-8877

TTY: (202) 562-1178

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30 am – 6:30 pm

Wednesday: 9:30 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

651 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

(202) 543-9355

Monday – Friday: 11 am – 7 pm

Last test is ran at 6:45 pm

1900 Massachusetts Avenue, SE

Fourth floor of the former DC General Hospital (202) 468-4816

Testing Hours:

Tuesday: 6 pm – 7:30pm

Wednesday: 6 pm – 7:30 pm

410 7th Street, SE

(202) 546-5940

Testing Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: Walk-in: 4 pm – 8 pm

Southwest DC

Unity Health Care Southwest Clinic

850 Delaware Avenue

(202) 548-4520

Monday – Friday: 8:15 am – 4:45 pm

400 I Street, SW

(202) 863-8450

Waterfront Testing Hours: Please see the website for Outreach and HIV testing hours otherwise,

please call for an appointment.

