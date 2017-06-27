Free Testing Sites In DC For National HIV Testing Day

Its is National HIV Testing Day. Below we have locations that offer Free HIV testing in the DC area
Northeast DC
- AHF Wellness Center DC
1647 Benning Road, NE Suite 303
(202) 250-5000
Hours: Monday – Friday 9 AM – 5 PM
CLOSED Tuesday
- Deaf Reach
3722 12th Street, NE
(202) 832-6681
Hours: 9 am – 5 pm (Mon – Fri) (Appt. only)
- DC Health and Wellness Center
77 P Street, NE
(202) 741-7692
Hours:
Monday 8:30 am to 3 pm
Tuesday 8:30 am to 3 pm
Wednesday 8:30 am to 3 pm
Thursday 8:30 am to 11 am
Friday 8:30 am to 3 pm
- Helping Individual Prostitutes to Survive (HIPS)
1309 Rhode Island Avenue, NE, #2B
(202) 232-8150
Hours: Monday – Thursday 12 pm – 5 pm
Mobile Van (Fri – Sat) Call for schedule.
- Sasha Bruce
701 Maryland Avenue, NE
(202) 675-9370
Mon – Thurs 11 AM – 6:30 PM
Fri 11 AM – 5 PM
- Unity Health Care
1201 Brentwood Road, NE
(202) 832-8818
Mon – Fri: 8:15 am – 4:45 pm
Friday: 1 pm – 3 pm
- The Women’s Collective
1331 Rhode Island Avenue, NE
(202) 483-7003
Monday – Friday: 9 am – 5 pm
Northwest DC
- AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
Blair Underwood Healthcare Center
2141 K Street, NW
(202) 293-8680
Monday – Friday; 8:30 -5:30-;closed for lunch from noon to 1pm
- Andromeda TransCultural
1400 Decatur Street, NW
(202) 291-4707
9 am – 5 pm (Mon -Sat)
- Howard University Hospital (HUH)
2041 Georgia Avenue, NW
(202) 865-4853
Dr. Katherine Cordero
(202) 570-5553
Testing Hours: Mon – Fri – Walk-in: 9 am – 3 pm
- Metro Health
1012 14th Street, NW
Suite 700
(202) 638-0750
Mon: 8 AM – 7 PM
Tue: 8 AM – 5 PM
Wed: 9 PM – 7 PM
Thurs: 8 AM – 5 PM
Fri: 8 AM – 5 PM
Sat – Sun: Closed
- La Clinica del Pueblo
2831 15th Street, NW
(202) 462-4788
9 am – 5 pm (Mon, Tues, Fri)
9 am – 9 pm (Wed, Thurs)
10 am – 2 pm (Sat)
- Us Helping Us
3636 Georgia Avenue, NW
(202) 446-1100
Monday – Thursday: 10 am -4 pm
- Whitman-Walker Health
1525 14th Street, NW
(202) 939-7690
Monday: 9:30 am – 6:30 pm
Wednesday: 9:30 am – 7 pm
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm
Southeast DC
- Anacostia Neighborhood Health
1328 W Street, SE
(202) 610-7160
monday, wednesday, Friday: 8:15 am – 8 pm
Thursday: 8:15 am – 4:45 pm
Free Rapid Testing 1 pm – 3 pm – Friday
- Family and Medical Counseling Center
2041 MLK Jr Avenue, SE, Suite 8
(202) 889-7900
Monday – Friday: 8:30 am – 5:30 pm
- Max Robinson Center
2301 MLK Jr Avenue, SE
(202) 678-8877
TTY: (202) 562-1178
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30 am – 6:30 pm
Wednesday: 9:30 am – 6 pm
Saturday: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm
- Metro Teen AIDS (now a part of Whitman Walker Health)
651 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE
(202) 543-9355
Monday – Friday: 11 am – 7 pm
Last test is ran at 6:45 pm
- The HOYA Clinic
1900 Massachusetts Avenue, SE
Fourth floor of the former DC General Hospital (202) 468-4816
Testing Hours:
Tuesday: 6 pm – 7:30pm
Wednesday: 6 pm – 7:30 pm
- Sexual Minority Youth Assistance League (S.M.Y.A.L.)
410 7th Street, SE
(202) 546-5940
Testing Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: Walk-in: 4 pm – 8 pm
Southwest DC
- Unity Health Care Southwest Clinic
850 Delaware Avenue
(202) 548-4520
Monday – Friday: 8:15 am – 4:45 pm
- START at Westminster
400 I Street, SW
(202) 863-8450
Waterfront Testing Hours: Please see the website for Outreach and HIV testing hours otherwise,
please call for an appointment.
