Mixed Race nurse using digital tablet leaning on door

Mixed Race nurse using digital tablet leaning on door

Photo by Mixed Race nurse using digital tablet leaning on door

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

Free Testing Sites In DC For National HIV Testing Day

shermradio
Leave a comment

 

Its is National HIV Testing Day. Below we have locations that offer Free HIV testing in the DC area

Northeast DC

  • AHF Wellness Center DC  
    1647 Benning Road, NE Suite 303
    (202) 250-5000
    Hours: Monday – Friday   9 AM – 5 PM
    CLOSED Tuesday
  • Deaf Reach 
    3722 12th Street, NE
    (202) 832-6681
    Hours: 9 am – 5 pm (Mon – Fri) (Appt. only)
  • DC Health and Wellness Center
    77 P  Street, NE
    (202) 741-7692
    Hours:
    Monday    8:30 am to 3 pm
    Tuesday    8:30 am to 3 pm
    Wednesday    8:30 am to 3 pm
    Thursday    8:30 am to 11 am
    Friday    8:30 am to 3 pm
  • Helping Individual Prostitutes to Survive (HIPS)
    1309 Rhode Island Avenue, NE, #2B
    (202) 232-8150
    Hours: Monday – Thursday 12 pm – 5 pm
    Mobile Van (Fri – Sat) Call for schedule.
  • Sasha Bruce  
    701 Maryland Avenue, NE
    (202) 675-9370
    Mon – Thurs 11 AM – 6:30 PM
    Fri 11 AM – 5 PM
  • Unity Health Care
    1201 Brentwood Road, NE
    (202) 832-8818
    Mon – Fri: 8:15 am – 4:45 pm
    Friday: 1 pm – 3 pm
  • The Women’s Collective 
    1331 Rhode Island Avenue, NE
    (202) 483-7003
    Monday – Friday: 9 am – 5 pm

Northwest DC

  • AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
    Blair Underwood Healthcare Center
    2141 K Street, NW
    (202) 293-8680
    Monday – Friday; 8:30 -5:30-;closed for lunch from noon to 1pm
  • Andromeda TransCultural  
    1400 Decatur Street, NW
    (202) 291-4707
    9 am – 5 pm (Mon -Sat)
  • Howard University Hospital (HUH)
    2041 Georgia Avenue, NW
    (202) 865-4853
    Dr. Katherine Cordero
    (202) 570-5553
    Testing Hours:   Mon – Fri – Walk-in: 9 am – 3 pm
  • Metro Health
    1012 14th Street, NW
    Suite 700
    (202) 638-0750
    Mon: 8 AM – 7 PM
    Tue: 8 AM – 5 PM
    Wed: 9 PM – 7 PM
    Thurs: 8 AM – 5 PM
    Fri: 8 AM – 5 PM
    Sat – Sun: Closed
  • La Clinica del Pueblo
    2831 15th Street, NW
    (202) 462-4788
    9 am – 5 pm (Mon, Tues, Fri)
    9 am – 9 pm (Wed, Thurs)
    10 am – 2 pm (Sat)
  • Us Helping Us
    3636 Georgia Avenue, NW
    (202) 446-1100
    Monday – Thursday: 10 am -4 pm
  • Whitman-Walker Health
    1525 14th Street, NW
    (202) 939-7690
    Monday: 9:30 am – 6:30 pm
    Wednesday: 9:30 am – 7 pm
    Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

Southeast DC

  • Anacostia Neighborhood Health
    1328 W Street, SE
    (202) 610-7160
    monday, wednesday, Friday: 8:15 am – 8 pm
    Thursday: 8:15 am – 4:45 pm
    Free Rapid Testing 1 pm – 3 pm  – Friday
  • Family and Medical Counseling Center
    2041 MLK Jr Avenue, SE, Suite 8
    (202) 889-7900
    Monday – Friday: 8:30 am – 5:30 pm
  • Max Robinson Center
    2301 MLK Jr Avenue, SE
    (202) 678-8877
    TTY: (202) 562-1178
    Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30 am – 6:30 pm
    Wednesday: 9:30 am – 6 pm
    Saturday: 9:30 am – 4:30 pm
  • Metro Teen AIDS (now a part of Whitman Walker Health)
    651 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE
    (202) 543-9355
    Monday – Friday: 11 am – 7 pm
    Last test is ran at 6:45 pm
  •  The HOYA Clinic
    1900 Massachusetts Avenue, SE
    Fourth floor of the former DC General Hospital    (202) 468-4816
    Testing Hours:
    Tuesday: 6 pm – 7:30pm
    Wednesday: 6 pm –  7:30 pm
  • Sexual Minority Youth Assistance League (S.M.Y.A.L.)
    410 7th Street, SE
    (202) 546-5940
    Testing Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: Walk-in: 4 pm – 8 pm

Southwest DC

  • Unity Health Care Southwest Clinic
    850 Delaware Avenue
    (202) 548-4520
    Monday – Friday: 8:15 am – 4:45 pm
  • START at Westminster
    400 I Street, SW
    (202) 863-8450
    Waterfront Testing Hours: Please see the website for Outreach and HIV testing hours otherwise,
    please call for an appointment.

HIV , National HIV Testing Day

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos