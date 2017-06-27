Freedom of Speech Collision

A wave of Confederate Flags, homemade cut-up tees and shorts, and men screaming white power littered the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday. Others occupied The White House. However, the proud “freedom of speech” groups were met with opposition as other ideologies counteracted their pursuit…whatever it was.

White supremacist stated they were rallying for freedom of speech. One went as far as saying, “White people built this country and they need to be respected.” This rally had been planned for months. It was advertised with flyers in and around DC.

Contrarily, DC Against Hate cast their own rally. They stated their intentions to dismantle the rallies, or at least dull them, with posters and picket signs of their own.

