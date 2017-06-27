Twitter Can’t Deal With A Darker Skinned Man Playing Thurgood Marshall

If you thought Chadwick Boseman would take a break from playing historical figures, think again. He was Jackie Robinson, James Brown and now he’ll be portraying Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in the October biopic Marshall. While some folks are looking forward to the movie, others are having issues with the casting. Usually, outrage comes when a light-skinned actor plays a historically dark-skinned figure. Now, folks can’t deal that a darker skinned actor is taking on a man who was known to be light-skinned. Check out the trailer:
Here are the rants from Twitter:
Even Chadwick Boseman thought it was a little weird that he was cast at first:
We will hold off on our opinion until we see the movie.
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours