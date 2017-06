Joe Budden is taking over all week long, but it was only right that he discussed the hottest topic on the internet right now, #BuddenVsMigos, check out the video above to check out the full conversation!

Joe will be live on Boom 103.9 till Friday with DJ Caesar, so download our mobile app right now so you don’t miss a thing!

Things Got A Little Heated πŸ‘€πŸ‘€πŸ‘€πŸ‘€ #JoeBudden #MIGOS via @complex A post shared by Boom 103.9 (@boomphilly) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

That face you make when you find out @JoeBudden will be taking over the airwaves today on @BoomPhilly with @DJ_CAESAR….. pic.twitter.com/qW0wLfy0L4 — Boom 103.9 Philly (@BoomPhilly) June 27, 2017

