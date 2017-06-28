Did Brandy & Sir The Baptist Call It Quits?

It was just a couple of months ago that Brandy and her new beau Sir The Baptist announced their budding romance on the gram.
The duo gushed about each other in sentimental posts, with Brandi posting and image of the pair holding hands, and Baptist calling Brandy a “genius.”
But now the Internet is speculating their whirlwind romance may have come to an end. Pictures of Baptist disappeared from Brandy’s Instagram profile, replaced by a cryptic message from the Moesha actress, captioned “F**ck outta here!!! #Message—don’t ever let nobody threaten you. Call their f*cking #bluff…this is some #38 sh*t! You just met Brandy.”
Brandy also squashed pregnancy rumors, posting a video of herself working out with a trainer:
