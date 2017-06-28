Did Brandy & Sir The Baptist Call It Quits?

It was just a couple of months ago that Brandy and her new beauannounced their budding romance on the gram.

The duo gushed about each other in sentimental posts, with Brandi posting and image of the pair holding hands, and Baptist calling Brandy a “genius.”

But now the Internet is speculating their whirlwind romance may have come to an end. Pictures of Baptist disappeared from Brandy’s Instagram profile, replaced by a cryptic message from the Moesha actress, captioned “F**ck outta here!!! #Message—don’t ever let nobody threaten you. Call their f*cking #bluff…this is some #38 sh*t! You just met Brandy.”

F*** outta here!!! #Message —don't ever let nobody threatening you. Call their f***king #bluff …. this is some #38 shit!! You just met #BRANDY💣 A post shared by b r 💣n d Y (@4everbrandy) on Jun 27, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Brandy also squashed pregnancy rumors, posting a video of herself working out with a trainer:

Only up cuz I'm getting my hair twisted peoples💡but forgot to post this earlier. Back in the gym so y'all can stop saying I'm pregnant and it was just that time. Lol. Love💛 @coreyjmorgan #TheBest A post shared by b r 💣n d Y (@4everbrandy) on Jun 28, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

