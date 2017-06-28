Stevie J’s Daughter Claps Back At Joseline Hernandez For ‘Nappy Head’ Comments

“That hoe mad cause I run her daddy. Now run along and find your own c*ck to suck. You nappy head,” she said.

Whoa #Joseline 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

had the Internet buzzing when she tweeted some harsh words at‘s daughter,. When Savannah described Joseline as a “toxic” match for her dad on an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Joseline lashed out.

Even after the Internet called Joseline out as being too harsh, Stevie J’s main woman still defended herself for coming after an 18-year-old.

#Joseline vs a fan 👀 (view previous post) #Clapbackseason A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Well, now the 18-year-old is clapping back. Savannah found a picture of Joseline in her younger days with shorter hair and captioned the pic, “My hair nappy?”

Opps! #StevieJ's daughter being petty! 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

What do you thing of Savannah’s comeback? Does she get a win or is this getting out of hand? Let us know in the comments below.

