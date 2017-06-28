News & Gossip
BREAKING: LA Clippers Trade Chris Paul To Houston Rockets

Staff
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty


Amazing news comes for Houston Rockets fans today!

According to Yahoo Sports, the Los Angeles Clippers agree to trade Chris Paul to the  Houston Rockets.

Paul agreed to “opt in to the final year of his $24.2 million contract, clearing the way for the Clippers to execute a trade with the Rockets.”

The  Houston Rockets are sending the Clippers Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams, and Sam Dekker in exchange for Paul.

James Harden and Chris Paul have long desired to play on the same squad which led to the Clippers working out a trade. Plus, the Clippers risked losing Paul for nothing in free agency.

Do you think this is a good move for H-Town?


via: Yahoo Sports

