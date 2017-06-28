BREAKING: LA Clippers Trade Chris Paul To Houston Rockets

Amazing news comes for Houston Rockets fans today!

According to Yahoo Sports, the Los Angeles Clippers agree to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets.

Paul agreed to “opt in to the final year of his $24.2 million contract, clearing the way for the Clippers to execute a trade with the Rockets.”

The Houston Rockets are sending the Clippers Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams, and Sam Dekker in exchange for Paul.

James Harden and Chris Paul have long desired to play on the same squad which led to the Clippers working out a trade. Plus, the Clippers risked losing Paul for nothing in free agency.

Do you think this is a good move for H-Town?

