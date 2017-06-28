New Video: Chico MDA “C Notes”

Brand new music from the DMV’s OWN Chico. From Uptown to PG, the dope brand new visual. Check his brand new project The Yellow Tape on all mixtape outlets.
Hottest DMV Music Videos
40 photos Launch gallery
Hottest DMV Music Videos
1. Kingpen Slim - Thank God produced by Osinachi (Official Music Video)1 of 40
2. Kingpen Slim - Hold You Down ft. Marcus Canty2 of 40
3. Lyriciss - Ridin'3 of 40
4. RAtheMC - "Chris Brown"4 of 40
5. Black Alley - Bad Girl5 of 40
6. Shy Glizzy Ft. Yo Gotti - Money Problems6 of 40
7. Oddisee - After Thoughts7 of 40
8. Phil Adé ft. Bun B - 2 AM8 of 40
9. Kid Named Breezy - Pink Cookies9 of 40
10. Wale - Golden Salvation10 of 40
11. Deron - "James Brown"11 of 40
12. Cane - Reality12 of 40
13. Phil Adé - Nas Told Me (R.O.S.E. Intro)13 of 40
14. Muggsy Malone - Black America14 of 40
15. Logic - Nasty15 of 40
16. Boobe - Don’t Text Me16 of 40
17. Shy Glizzy - 3Milli17 of 40
18. Gods'illa - Saviours & Punishers feat. Sean Price18 of 40
19. Black Cobain Ft. Philade' - Beez In The Trap Remix(In Studio Performance)19 of 40
20. Lola Monroe Feat. Los - Louis, Gucci, Fendi20 of 40
21. Whitefolkz - I'm A Dogg21 of 40
22. Black Cobain featuring Wale, Tone P and Stalley - The Cookup22 of 40
23. Gerreddi feat. Fat Trel - Go Bananas23 of 40
24. Tabi Bonney - Parachute24 of 40
25. Chris Barz feat. Jesse Boykins III- Dreamers25 of 40
26. Chris Barz feat. Jesse Boykins III- Dreamers26 of 40
27. Fat Trel - Cremate Em27 of 40
28. Fat Trel - Cremate Em28 of 40
29. Logic - Young Sinatra III29 of 40
30. Logic - Young Sinatra III30 of 40
31. Lyriciss - The Balance31 of 40
32. Lyriciss - The Balance32 of 40
33. Phil Ade - Always There33 of 40
34. Phil Ade - Always There34 of 40
35. PRO'Verb - Caught You Lookin'35 of 40
36. PRO'Verb - Caught You Lookin'36 of 40
37. RAtheMC- Coming To The Stage37 of 40
38. RAtheMC- Coming To The Stage38 of 40
39. Young Moe - Take A Breath39 of 40
40. Kid Named Breezy- Pink Cookies40 of 40
comments – Add Yours