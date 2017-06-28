Watch: Combining Hip-Hop & Science To Connect With Students

Watch: Combining Hip-Hop & Science To Connect With Students

A science educator who helped pioneer #HipHopEd mentored a new generation of science teachers.

NewsOne visited the annual Science Genius B.A.T.T.L.E.S. (Bringing Attention to Transforming, Teaching and Learning Science) in the Bronx, New York for insight to the #HipHopEd approach to teaching science.

Dr. Christopher Emdin, an associate professor in the Department of Mathematics, Science and Technology at Columbia University’s Teachers College, is a pioneer in the movement. He mentored several students who are now educators and use rap music as a tool in their own classrooms.

Former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin attended the event as a judge in the student science rap battles. He shared with NewsOne why it’s important for African-American children to see someone who looks like them working in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) career.

