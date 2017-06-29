Here’s How Common Feels About Fighting At Award Shows

Common has been in the game for over 25 years, which means he’s seen it all — especially when it comes to hip hop beefs.

The veteran emcee came up at a time when rap beefs turned into real life altercations, which is the reason why fighting at award shows is so two decades ago, according to Common.

The Oscar winner was spotted at LAX on Wednesday and defended BET when asked about the many brawls that took place at the awards show last weekend. He told the photog, “BET can’t control what people do or their attitudes. It could be on the streets of Baltimore, or the best places. People just get in disputes.”

When the camera guy compared the state of music today to hip hop in the ’90’s, Common quickly shut it down, saying, “Nah, we don’t want it to be like the ’90’s. People were getting killed. God bless the soul of the greats.”

Common does have a point. You can’t compare the 1990’s beefs to Meek Mill and Safaree‘s squabble.

See what else Common had to say in the video above.