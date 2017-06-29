Russell Simmons’ Upcoming Biopic Will Be Written By ‘Blackish’ Creator Kenya Barris

Danielle Jennings

It’s been proven time and time again that once Hollywood gets fixated on something they continue to put out as much of it as possible. The next biopic centered on a prominent and legendary hip-hop figure will be based on none other than iconic hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

Industry insider Deadline broke the news that a biopic on the life of the Def Jam founder is in the very early stages. Titled “Life And Def: Sex Drugs Money + God,” the film is set to chronicle the rise of Simmons from his days in the inner city streets of Queens, New York, to becoming one of the most influential and legendary figures in all of music. If that wasn’t enough to pique your interest, it was also announced that the film will be written by” Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, who is also the co-writer of the highly-anticipated summer comedy “Girls Trip.”

Via Deadline:

“‘Life And Def’ will capture the rebellious rise of rap and hip hop in America, through the prism of the disruptive [Russell] Simmons and the formation of Def Jam Records. That label started with rap icons like L.L. Cool J, Public Enemy, and the Beastie Boys and grew to include Kanye West, Jay-Z and DMX.”

Simmons is co-producing the film through his Def Pictures imprint along with Misher Films. Since the film is still in the early stages, there has been no word of casting choices or a director. Given that Def Jam is considered the Motown of hip-hop, it should be very interesting to see how it all came together on the big screen.

SOURCE: Deadline

DON’T MISS:

Halle Berry Reflects On Historic Oscar Win, Says ‘It Meant Nothing’ For Diversity

#BlackExcellence: Three Of The ‘Central Park Five’ Graduate From High School