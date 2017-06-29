Lamar Odom On Rob Kardashian: ‘They Kept Me From Him, I Miss Him’

On a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Lamar Odom admitted that he really misses his former best friend, Rob Kardashian. He believes that he’s being punished because perhaps he “hurt his sister too much.”

According to PEOPLE, when asked why he and his and ex-brother-in-law aren’t on speaking terms, Odom said, “I have no idea. If she was my sister, I would have a problem with me too.”

“We were close. He has a child. I haven’t met his child yet or anything.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers star also opened up about his past addiction to drugs and his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian trying to get “fake” pregnant when they were married.

“That hurt a little bit, you know what I’m saying. I probably wasn’t [in the right space to be a father], honestly, so she probably was right in saying that. She could have told me, but she was probably right.”

When asked about the possibility of them getting back together, he said he’s done with that part of his life.

“I say that with no offense to her. That would be the best for both of us, to keep our distance,” Odom insisted.

As we previously reported, the 37-year-old athlete has had a long history of drug and alcohol abuse, which led his to a near-death experience in 2015. He was discovered unconscious at a brothel in Nevada due to an almost fatal overdose and was hospitalized for months.

