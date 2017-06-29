News & Gossip
Did Kofi Siriboe and LaLa Exchange Numbers At The BET Awards?

If so, we are definitely here for this!

Rumor has it that Kofi Siriboe and LaLa Anthony may have done more than just present at the 2017 BET Awards together.

According to Page Six, the 23-year-old “Queen Sugar” actor and the 38-year-old actress and reality star were seen exchanging numbers.

“They were joking around, going over the script before they went onstage. And then they were in the corner, off to the side of the stage, talking after they presented [an award],” a spy told the gossip site.

While their reps have yet to weigh in on the issue, Page Six points out the two will both be in New Orleans this weekend for the Essence Festival. So anything is possible—and Twitter is here for it.

Whether LaLa has put her self back on the market remains to be seen.

Yes, she is separated from husband Carmelo Anthony, but as we previously reported, LaLa recently told Wendy Williams that she and the Knicks star aren’t divorcing, yet.

“Not right now. You know, marriages are tough, and you know that,” Anthony said. “We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”

She added: “I don’t know what the future holds. I’ve been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with someone that long and it just goes out the window. I love him with all of my heart, and we are the best of friends.”

