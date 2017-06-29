The NRA & DJ Khaled Only Have This In Common: A Shared Love Of The Word, ‘They’

The National Riffle Association released a new recruiting ad in which they label themselves, “freedom’s safest place.”

From setting up an “us,” versus “them” mentality, to stopping short of calling for an all out violent resistance against “they,” to completely misreporting factual evidence based in history, the ad is ridden with gapping holes.

Conservative host Dana Loesch decided she would be the chosen lamb to deliver the organization’s message. Loesch currently has a show on The Blaze. Yes, that is precisely the same network that provided a platform for Tomi Lahren until they decided to fire her earlier this year.

The message:

“They use their media to assassinate real news.”

Journalists don’t always do their jobs well, (this is not fake news) but their one mission is to act as a fourth pillar of democracy, to promote truth and ensure the populate stays informed. Since they NRA loves to tout the constitution so much, they should check out the amendment listed directly above the one they always reference.

“They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again, and then use their ex-president to endorse the resistance.”

Artists have a responsibility to make sure their work doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Like the great Toni Morrison once said, “This is precisely the time when artists go to work—not when everything is fine, but in times of dread. That’s our job!”

The imagery:

While Loesch is talking, images flash across the screen. Because of technology we can pause, fast forward and rewind things, but we can also slow things down. As the video zips by imagery of real-life acts of resistance, Loesch rattles off the following:

“All to make them march, make them protest, make them scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia and smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law-abiding — until the only option left is for police to do their jobs and stop the madness.”

This whole statement is void of the circumstances which led us to this point. Because think pieces are written daily on the myriad of topics listed above, let’s focus on one thing. There is truth and there are littered instances we can specifically point to to prove that racism exists. Sexism exists. Xenophobia exists. The existence of this particular trifecta of “isms” creates disparities for the men and who women who don’t profit from them: people of color, Muslims, poor people, women and the LGBTQ community.

Twitter just wasn’t having it:

This NRA ad is an open call to violence to protect white supremacy. If I made a video like this, I'd be in jail. pic.twitter.com/LD65yMUMVn — deray mckesson (@deray) June 29, 2017

That NRA ad outlines the not-so-hidden agenda: It's about uniting state & private arms against *outsiders* and always has been — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) June 29, 2017

If you were wondering why @nra didn't say anything about #PhilandoCastile, it's because they were busy preparing to promote civil war. https://t.co/4ZNzUArYBW — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) June 29, 2017

In ad FOR THE NRA, @DLoesch accuses left of "violence of lies" & calls for fighting back with "clenched fist of truth." Just wow. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 28, 2017

Let’s be clear, language is a specific tool and to omit specific words, subjects and facts, leaves the audience to fill it in for themselves to decipher new meanings. This is what candidate Trump rode into the White House on and now a national organization is following suit.

