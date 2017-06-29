Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For Using His Image On Their Clothes

Ms. Voletta Wallace is livid.

Staff
Leave a comment

Kendall + Kylie Fashion Line Launch Party At Topshop

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Another day, another Kardashian/Jenner drag session — but this time the famous sisters are being blasted by an unexpected opponent.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are catching major heat from the Notorious B.I.G.‘s mother for using her son’s image and likeness to sell $125 t-shirts for their new clothing line. Ms. Voletta Wallace took to Instagram (the perfect place to get the famous sisters’ attention), see below:

Since Biggie’s mom read the Jenner sisters on social media, the t-shirts are no longer available for sell. But no word on whether or not they sold out, or the heat from mama Wallace was too much for them to bear.  Obviously, this isn’t the first time a Kardashian/Jenner has been called out for extracting from culture for profit.

Coachella Celebrity Style: The Good, The Bad, & The Culturally Appropriative (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

Coachella Celebrity Style: The Good, The Bad, & The Culturally Appropriative (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Coachella Celebrity Style: The Good, The Bad, & The Culturally Appropriative (PHOTOS)

Coachella Celebrity Style: The Good, The Bad, & The Culturally Appropriative (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos