“Miss USA” Kara McCullough Talks Being Miss USA and Health Care with The Fam

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

For the second year in a row Washington, D.C. is home of the reigning Miss USA pageant winner. Kara McCullough talks about how life has changed since winning the crown. McCullough who is a physical scientist at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission clarify her comments about health care that was criticized after the Miss USA pageant.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Did you know that The Fam’s own Danni Starr was a Beauty Pageant winner as well? Danni and Kara talk about diversity in beauty pageants and more.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: