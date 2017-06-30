BlackLove: Older Couple’s Engagement Photo Goes Viral

This story will melt your heart.

An Alabama couple’s engagement photo has gone viral, reminding others across the country that finding love has no age limit.

According to WAFF, Cleveland “Murphy” Wilson and Lucinda Myers, of Huntsville, got engaged in May after a “whirlwind” romance.

The photo taken at Huntsville’s Big Spring International Park, show Lucinda’s’ arm around ’s waist, while he raises a black sign that says “She Said Yes!”

The pic has gone viral on Instagram after Claws star Niecy Nash posted the pic on her page.

#KeepBelievingInLove ❤❤❤ #rp @aftertheaisle A post shared by niecynash1 (@niecynash1) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

“We just feel in love, instantly,” Lucinda told WAFF.

But according to the news publication, it wasn’t love at first sight. They knew each other from church for four years but never really spoke in length—until Lucinda missed a few days and Murphy took notice.

When Murphy finally came back, Lucinda shot her shot after being told by a friend that Murphy liked her. He had also complimented her in the past.

“I haven’t seen your beautiful smile lately,” she said giving him a hug.

The couple started dating in April of this year. Murphy whose wife of 41 years died in 2013, popped the question a month later. The couple plans on marrying on July 29.

“I just know, I knew she was a Godsend,” he said. “She is who I need. She gave me my balance back.”

Lucinda echoes those sentiments.

In a blog post by Gianna Snell, the photographer who took their engagement photos, Lucinda said: “I know this is from the Lord, because I prayed for him. I had been asking God to send me someone, and Murphy is everything I’ve ever wanted in a man.”

Love! Congrats to the beautiful couple!

RELATED NEWS:

Celebrity Engagements We Didn’t See Coming

She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Is Engaged

#BlackLove: We Are Living For This Super Cute Couple Moment Between Niecy Nash And Her Husband