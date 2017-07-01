‘Dear White People’ Gets Renewed For Season 2

Netflix is bringing Dear White People back for another semester!

Creator Justin Simien announced during an appearance at The Essence Festival today that Dear White People has been renewed for season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The show, which follows the interconnected lives of Black students at Winchester University, left off in the aftermath of riot. The university president’s son, who was a big man on campus, wound up in handcuffs after her smashed a window.

Although there were some problematic aspects of the show, it was incredibly binge-worthy.

Justin plans to infuse season 2 with commentary on Donald Trump’s America, and he wants to examine what happens in an environment of mass misinformation and failed protests.

Dear White People will be back starting in 2018, and we’re ready for classes to begin! Here’s hoping that Joelle gets an episode of her own–or that writers at least tackle colorism in season 2.

‘Dear White People’s’ Ashley Blaine Featherson Talks Being Black In Hollywood

Report: Netflix Picks Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s Twitter Movie

10 Black Shows & Movies To Watch On Netflix

Also On 93.9 WKYS: