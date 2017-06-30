Angela Rye To Host New Weekly Podcast ‘On 1 With A. Rye’

m

CNN political co Angela Rye is launching a new weekly podcast called “On 1 with A. Rye.”

Her show, which debuts on July 12, will focus on politics and current events, through the lens of pop culture. One of her first guests will be none other than Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

In a press release, Rye explained why she wanted to host her own podcast.

“I heard a lot of feedback from viewers and followers asking for a platform where they could keep the conversation going beyond a commercial break or 140 characters.”

She added: “On 1 will give me the opportunity to engage with people from every corner of the country, and allow us to honestly address the pressing political, racial, and pop culture questions of the day together.”

While Rye gained popularity with her fierce commentary during the 2016 presidential election—her infamous eye roll was seen around the world—she’s not new to the game. As Politics 365 noted, Rye has served as the Executive Director and General Counsel to the Congressional Black Caucus from and was a senior advisor and at the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Her new podcast will be available on iTunes, TIDAL, SoundCloud, and Spotify.

Listen to “On 1’s” trailer here.

