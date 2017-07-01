New Couple Alert! Keri Hilson Found Her A New Chocolate Snack In Ricardo Lockette

New Couple Alert! Keri Hilson Found Her A New Chocolate Snack In Ricardo Lockette

The singer and actress seems to be bouncing back ever so nicely after her breakup with NBA player Serge Ibaka.

It looks like Keri Hilson is bouncing back ever so nicely after her breakup with NBA player Serge Ibaka.

The singer and actress is on the Gram looking mighty cuddly with Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver Ricardo Lockette.

Okay #KeriHilson girl 🔥🔥 #RicardoLockette #BaeWatch

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Hilson told Rolling Out in 2016 that after her breakup with Ibaka, she had a new motto: No more dating athletes and other famous men.

“I thought I found someone who’s also an exception. It wasn’t “enthralling” for me to date an athlete. It was on my list of “not to dos” — no rappers, no actors and no ball players. I broke my rule because I thought I found someone different …”

Clearly, Lockette got her to break that rule. And who can blame her?

Keep pushing, you're almost there!!!!!! #Rockette #iwantitall

A post shared by Ricardo Lockette (@ricardolockette) on

2017 will be Great because I'm in charge of it #Rockette

A post shared by Ricardo Lockette (@ricardolockette) on

Rlockette.org click link in bio ASAP!!!!!!!!

A post shared by Ricardo Lockette (@ricardolockette) on

I've been making plans….

A post shared by Ricardo Lockette (@ricardolockette) on

 

We are definitely rooting for this new couple!

