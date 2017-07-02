News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

#PettyBetty: Meek Mill Calls Out Nicki Minaj For Alleged Plastic Surgery And Skin Bleaching

It all started when the "No Frauds" rapper joked about Jay Z's new album "4:44".

Staff
Leave a comment

2015 American Music Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2015 / Getty


It looks as if Meek Mill is still in his feelings about his ex Nicki Minaj as he took to social media to call her out on her alleged plastic surgery.

Apparently, it all started when Nicki joked about Jay Z’s new 4:44 album on Instagram.  On Saturday she wrote that women have always been telling the fellas to step it up, but now that HOV has told them, they wanna listen.

So was this some type of subliminal shade? Who knows? Whatever the case, Meek clapped back with the following:

#MeekMill has a special request 😩😂

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Uh but here’s our thing: If this was about Nicki, he sure didn’t seem to have an issue with any of this when he was with her. But now it’s a problem?


Soon after he deleted his post, but that didn’t stop Nicki from getting in a dig:

#NickiMinaj went on a liking spree 😩 You done did it now Meek Meek

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Not to be outdone, Meek posted one last video:

#PressPlay I can't with #MeekMill 😩

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Sigh. Why not just ignore each other? Seriously.

RELATED NEWS:

Meek Mill’s Crew Allegedly Jumps Safaree Samuels In Los Angeles

New Couple Alert! Keri Hilson Found Her A New Chocolate Snack In Ricardo Lockette

Kenya Moore Brushes Off ‘RHOA’ Firing Rumor

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash - Atlanta, GA

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

10 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

Continue reading Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos