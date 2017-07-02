PettyBetty: Meek Mill Calls Out Nicki Minaj For Alleged Plastic Surgery And Skin Bleaching

It looks as if Meek Mill is still in his feelings about his ex Nicki Minaj as he took to social media to call her out on her alleged plastic surgery.

Apparently, it all started when Nicki joked about Jay Z’s new 4:44 album on Instagram. On Saturday she wrote that women have always been telling the fellas to step it up, but now that HOV has told them, they wanna listen.

So was this some type of subliminal shade? Who knows? Whatever the case, Meek clapped back with the following:

#MeekMill has a special request 😩😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Uh but here’s our thing: If this was about Nicki, he sure didn’t seem to have an issue with any of this when he was with her. But now it’s a problem?

#NickiMinaj went on a liking spree 😩 You done did it now Meek Meek A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Soon after he deleted his post, but that didn’t stop Nicki from getting in a dig:

Not to be outdone, Meek posted one last video:

#PressPlay I can't with #MeekMill 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Sigh. Why not just ignore each other? Seriously.

