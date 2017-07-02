Come Get Y’all President! Trump Tweets Him Wrestling The CNN Logo

Just when you thought that after a week of embarrassing and vile Tweets,couldn’t shame this nation any worse— today, the 70-year-old proved otherwise.

Trump continued his tirade against #FakeNews, this time encouraging violence against journalists. On Sunday morning, y’all president posted a Tweet of a doctored video that showed him wrestling the CNN logo.

Yes everyone: This is the way the new leader of the free world behaves.

According to Time , “the video was of an actual 2007 staged spectacle in a wrestling arena, when Trump, then a reality TV star, brought WWE head Vince McMahon to the ground in their ‘battle of the billionaires.’” Instead, this new version edited with CNN’s logo, as opposed to McMahon’s face.

#45 hasn’t bitten his tongue about his disdain with the way mainstream media has covered him since he threw his hat into politics. That negative press has only exacerbated since he took office—and CNN seems to be his current obsession.

The cable news network lashed out against the president’s recent Tweet, releasing the following statement: “It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, ‎dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

Of course, #45 sent a lackey to defend his juvenile and irresponsible behavior on the Sunday Morning talk shows.

The New York Times reported that Trump’s homeland security adviser, Thomas Bossert told Martha Raddatz of ABC News, “No one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don’t.”

Homeland Security Adv. Bossert: If Russian government was behind latest cyberattack, "shame on them. That's unacceptable behavior." pic.twitter.com/pcc2n5ITyk — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 2, 2017

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about this utter nonsense:

White House spokesperson @SarahHuckabee: Donald Trump has "never promoted or encouraged violence" June 29, 2017. (4 days ago). https://t.co/WuE54OqaET — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 2, 2017

White supremacy is such that it allows a clearly diminished man to post this and proceed, but blocked the dignity of Obama at every turn. https://t.co/W6HGiRhC4y — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 2, 2017

why are you like this? Why are you such an embarrassment? Why won't Sprint shut off your damn phone? Asking for myself. — Kellee Terrell (@kelleent) July 2, 2017

Wow, this is just truly disgusting. It's a sad day when the leader of the free world thinks this is an appropriate message to show the world — PEYTON (@Peytonsmusic) July 2, 2017

Yesterday on @amjoyshow w/ @JoyAnnReid, I ridiculed women in Trump's life for not denouncing Mika attack. Now @CNN meme. I rest my case. — Tamara Holder (@tamaraholder) July 2, 2017

Donald Trump's irresponsible antics are a dangerous call to violence. https://t.co/OEBx5S2O1P — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 2, 2017

If a CNN reporter made a video of themselves tackling Trump, they'd be fired. Because they're held to a higher standard of accountability. https://t.co/dg2ZVal5Kp — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 2, 2017

The irony in Trump calling CNN fake while using a clip of him pretending to beat someone up in a NOT AT ALL REAL FIGHT in a WWE match. 😚👌🏼 — Cher (@thecherness) July 2, 2017

The hilarious thing is CNN has bowed to Trump by hiring and promoting Jeffery Lord and Kayleigh McEnany and they still get punked by him. — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) July 2, 2017

what barack obama was doing on the same day of his presidency that donald trump published a gif inciting violence against cnn pic.twitter.com/im9Y6NuZM3 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 2, 2017

I respect most journos at CNN, but I hope Jeff Zucker is spending this morning reflecting on how his network handled Trump's campaign. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 2, 2017

Isn't pro wrestling fake? — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 2, 2017

RELATED NEWS:

Trump Energy Appointee Once Called Obama A ‘Kenyan Creampuff’ On Twitter

Senate Vote On Inhumane Trumpcare Bill Gets Put On Hold Due To Lack Of GOP Support

No Receipts In Sight! Trump Admits He Doesn’t Have Tapes Of Comey Meetings