Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand Up Against Kodak Black

The Slut Walk founder spoke up against Kodak Black‘s offensive statements about dark skinned women. In a lengthy Instagram caption, Muva acknowledges the privileges she receives as a light skinned woman in the entertainment industry, and takes a deep dive into her past as a mixed race woman attending predominantly Black schools.
“This really makes me so sad. Being a ‘yellowbone’ mixed light-skinned woman, I know unfortunately that modeling jobs, boys, and opportunities came to me easier, but did not realize that until I got older,” she writes. t“Growing up in Philly I went to an all black school. I was the ‘white girl.’ The one that the boys DIDN’T like. The girl that wasn’t as cool as the brown skinned girls. Black was the thing to be!”
Rose, in an effort to empathize with the colorism struggles darker skin women face, so turns the conversation around on why she was hated.
“Little did I know at such a young age society was teaching [dark skin girls] to hate me,” she continued. “Society was telling these girls that they weren’t as beautiful as me because of their complexion. They were too strong and too outspoken.”
While some people appreciated Amber Rose’s statement, some analyzed Amber’s stance as self-centered.
IMAGE CREDIT: GETTY