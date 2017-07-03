Where To Watch 4th of July Fireworks In The DMV

The 4th of July is tomorrow and there definitely will be fireworks.

Here’s a complete list of fireworks displays planned around the area for 2017:

VIRGINIA

Alexandria – (100 Madison Street, Alexandria, Virginia) Alexandria will celebrate America’s birthday and its own from 7-10 p.m. on July 8. There will be cake, food vendors and a performance by Alexandria Symphony Orchestra at 9. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Fairfax – (4100 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA) City of Fairfax’s 51st annual Independence Day Celebration “Volunteers Light Up Fairfax” begins at 10 a.m. with a parade, rain or shine. An evening music show begins at 5:30 p.m. at Fairfax High School (3501 Rebel Run). There will also be children’s activities, like face painting and balloon art, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Falls Church – (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia) Starting at 6 p.m., George Mason High School will be the site of live music from The Darby Brothers and food trucks, like Margaret’s Soul Food, Los Wingeez and more. Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.

Herndon – (814 Ferndale Avenue, Herndon, Virginia) Bready Park at the Herndon Community Center will have balloon sculpturing, face painting, bingo and crafts beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be live music at 7:15 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m., choreographed to the music.

King’s Dominion – (16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell) From July 1-4, the park will have a series of Independence Day celebrations. First, there will be a BBQ Feat in Pine Pavilion from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1 or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 4. Free park admission to any active or retired military, as well as all veterans with honorable or medical discharge, with valid ID. There will be firework shows throughout the park June 30 through July 4, and each Saturday for the rest of the summer.

Leesburg – (60 Ida Lee Drive, Leesburg, Virginia) After a parade in Historic Downtown Leesburg, there will be a concert at 6:30 p.m and a fireworks display at around 9:30 p.m. in Ida Lee Park. The fireworks only rain date is July 5.

Manassas Park – (9300 Signal View Drive, Manassas, Virginia) Manassas Park’s annual Independence Day fireworks celebration at Signal Hill Park will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but parking is $5. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., there will be free shuttles from the Virginia Railway Express Station and City Hall to the park.

Mount Vernon Estate – (3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy, Mount Vernon, VA) Starting at 9 a.m., the Estate will have military reenactments, a wreath laying ceremony, free birthday cake, a National Concert Band performance and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Washington. A special, made-for-daytime fireworks display will shoot off over the Potomac in the afternoon. Tickets are available online.

Reston – (1400 Lake Fairfax Drive, Reston, Virginia) Fireworks at Lake Fairfax Park’s “Fireworks, Food and Family Fun!” event begin around 9:15 p.m. on July 1, the Saturday before July 4. There will also be food vendors, live music and open campgrounds for overnight stay.

Vienna – (1319 Ross Drive SW, Vienna, Virginia) The Town of Vienna is celebrating July 4 at Yeonas Park with music from Fat Chance, a Vienna Little League food and drink concession stand, a Pie Eating Contest and more. Music begins at 7:15 p.m. and a fireworks display at approximately 9:30 p.m. The rain date for fireworks only is July 5.

Williamsburg – On the historic Duke of Gloucester Street in Colonial Williamsburg, there will be torch-lit musicperformances, dramatic Declaration of Independence readings and a number of hands-on activities beginning at 9 a.m. Fireworks from Palace Green will begin at 9:20 p.m. Busch Gardens will also have two performances of its Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular: July 3 and 4 at 9:30 p.m.

MARYLAND

Annapolis – (Dock Street, Annapolis, Maryland) Marching bands, fire engines, service clubs and more will fill the streets of Annapolis for the annual 4th of July Parade from 6:30-8 p.m. Just as the parade ends at Annapolis City Dock, the fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. There is also an Independence Cruise, with views of the evening’s fireworks, that runs from 6:30-10 p.m.

Baltimore – Throughout the weekend and up through July 4, there will be fireworks and other events throughout the city. Baltimore’s Ports America Chesapeake Fourth of July Celebration at Inner Harbor begins at 7 p.m. with a firework show over the water at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks can be seen throughout downtown and the Federal Hill, Fell’s Point, Canton and Harbor East neighborhoods. The U.S. Navy Band will play at the harbor at 7 p.m.

Germantown – The city of Germantown is sponsoring an evening at South Germantown Recreational Park with a performance by Quiet Fire at 7 p.m. and a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

College Park – (University of Maryland, College Park campus) The University of Maryland and City of College Park will host their annual Independence Day celebration. Concessions open at 5 p.m. Then, the Nightlife Band will perform at 7 p.m. and fireworks around 9 p.m. The rain date for fireworks only is July 5.

Columbia – (10221 Wincopin Circle Columbia, Maryland) Beginning at 5 p.m., Howard County will host a festival with music and children’s entertainment at Columbia Lakefront. Fireworks over Lake Kittamaquandi will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Frederick – Frederick’s 4th begins at noon at Baker Park, on Second and Bentz Streets, Frederick, Maryland. There will be family friendly activities and rides, music, food and fireworks until dusk.

Gaithersburg – Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm, Gaithersburg, Maryland will have its SummerFest July 4th celebrations from 5-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. There will be live music, food trucks, beer tasting, a classic car show, kids’ activities and contests and more at the Lawn Party. Fireworks begin at dark.

Greenbelt – Celebrate Independence Day with friends and neighbors at Buddy Attick Park, 555 Crescent Road. Community Drum Circle: 5:30 pm-6:45 pm. Greenbelt Concert Band: 7:30 pm-8:30 pm. Firework at around 9 pm.

Kensington/Wheaton – (11135 Newport Rd., Kensington, Maryland). After the 22nd Annual 4th of July Bike Parade at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Park, there will be music, food vendors and fireworks at Albert Einstein High School. Gringo Jingo, a band that performs Santana songs, performs at 7:30 p.m. and a fireworks show begins at approximately 9:15 p.m. Free shuttle bus service will pick up passengers beginning at 6:15 p.m. at Westfield Wheaton North Plaza and the Wheaton Metro Station.

Laurel – Laurel’s 4th of July Celebration begins at 11 a.m. at 6th and Montgomery Streets. Throughout the day, there will be a horseshoe contest, food and craft vendors, field events, a hot dog eating contest, music and more. Fireworks bergin at dusk in Granville Gude Park.

Rockville – (1800 Piccard Dr., Rockville, Maryland) The city of Rockville will hold its annual Independence Day celebration at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park. Music from the Rockville Concert band begins at 6 p.m. and a fireworks display begins at 9:15 p.m.

Six Flags America – (13710 Central Avenue, Upper Marlboro, Maryland) From July 2-4, the amusement park will have entertainment in the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest Zone, including a DJ, games a more. There will also be fireworks each evening at 9:15 p.m.

Solomons Island – A fireworks display will be shot out from a barge in the Patuxent River to be seen along the Riverwalk. The fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. The waterfront community will also host an afternoon street fair beginning at 3 p.m.

Takoma Park – (7611 Piney Branch Road, Takoma Park, Maryland) A parade sets off at 10 a.m. on Carroll and Maple Avenues. The evening program at Takoma Park Middle School includes performances by Polyphony Marimba Ensemble and the Takoma Park Community Band at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Waldorf – (11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf, Maryland) “Taste of Charles County” at Regency Furniture Stadium will feature live music, children’s activities and more starting at 4:30. Fireworks will follow at 9:15 p.m.

