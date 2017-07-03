Battle of the Exes: Meek Mill And Nicki Minaj Go At It On Social Media

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are going at it again and this time, all of social media got to watch. Everything started when Nicki made an Instagram post in response to Jay-Z‘s 4:44 album. The project is known for implying that Jigga cheated on Beyoncé. Nicki responded to the music by saying, “Oh so u n*ggaz gon sit up here & act like #Wifey aint BEEN tell y’all 1. Don’t lose the baddest girl in the world. #EricBenet 2. Stop throwing money ya ass ain’t rlly got. 3. Stop posting them tired stacks on the gram oh but when Jay say it it’s #bible tho.” You can read her full post below.
Oh so u niggaz gon sit up here & act like #Wifey aint BEEN tell y'all 1. Don't lose the baddest girl in the world. #EricBenet 2. Stop throwing money ya ass ain't rlly got. 3. Stop posting them tired stacks on the gram 😂😂😂😂 oh but when Jay say it it's #bible tho. Bad btchs unite!!!! We ain't BEEN droppin jewels on these niggaz behind closed doors? 😩😂😭😭😭 tuh! 😅😛😘❣️ every girl is making one of these 3 faces at a nigga right now. 😭 womp womp #PrettyGang 💛 #FAX
Despite Nicki not mentioning any names in her post (except for Eric Benet, obviously), Meek must have thought his ex was talking about him because he felt compelled to write a post of his own. He called out “fake b#%ches” and questioned when someone was going to “come out wit a CD” addressing the “fake skin color…fake lashes…fake weaves….fake ass….fake mileage…fake nails….fake friends etc.” His words below:
Meek must have missed the various “conscious rappers” already calling out “fake b#%ches” in plenty of songs. Remy Ma alone never fails to mention it whenever she talks about Nicki Minaj.
Social media thought Meek deserved a good dragging, so dragging they did. Folks even lit up his comment box with jabs. Nicki, in classic troll fashion, decided to like all the posts she enjoyed. Meek has since deleted his original Instagram post.
After the firestorm, Nicki talked about her life with fans on IG Live. Meek, however, still didn’t seem to be done. In a final attempt at calling out Nicki, he went on IG Live with a video of him playing “Attention” by The Weeknd.
Someone definitely wants attention.