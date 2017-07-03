Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again

Stephen Curry has been number one at almost everything he’s done since he joined the NBA — now the Golden State Warriors star is taking first place in the salary department as well.
According to ESPN, the two-time MVP as agreed to a five-year, $201 million extension, making it the richest contract in the league’s history. Curry is the first NBA star who will sign a supermax contract, surpassing the $200 million threshold. He had been playing on a four-year, $44 million contract before leading his team to two championships wins.
Sources say that Curry’s new deal will soon become the normal salary for some of the league’s biggest stars. Even LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulate his former rival:
Ballin’ just took on a whole new meaning for Steph. Congrats to the Curry family for making history.
