Notorious B.I.G’s Estate Is Not Here For Kendall And Kylie’s Apology

Kendall and Kylie Jenner apology to the many celebs they offended (by using their image for a T-shirt line without permission) just wasn’t good enough for everyone.

Notorious B.I.G.’s estate is still not pleased with the famous sisters, even after they apologized and pulled the line from their site. Biggies team released a statement to People saying, “While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved.”

The statement comes just days after Kendall and Kylie were slammed by a slew of celebs for using their image and likenesses for their new t-shirt line, without consent. Biggie’s mom, Voletta Wallace was the first to call the Jenners out on social media, but she certainly wasn’t the last.

Besides their brief social media statement, Kendall and Kylie have yet to speak out about the mishap.