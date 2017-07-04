Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to ‘Downplay Colored People’

is spilling more tea when it comes to her beef with Love & Hip Hop creator. There now very public feud started with Joseline dragging Mona on Instagram Live, calling her a “b*tch” and saying she was going to reveal all the bad ways Mona treated her L&HH cast.

Now, after supposedly quitting the show, Joseline has more to say. According to her, the way she was portrayed on L&HH wasn’t true to real life. “So y’all made me [look] like I’m just this crazy person, and everything that went on in the show wasn’t [because] of Mona Scott-Young,” Joseline said. “Mona, let’s just keep it real. I quit the show, so now y’all wanna run back these [videos] that I did three years ago. What you trying to downplay me for? I mean it’s been three, four years since I got into a fight on Love & Hip Hop. I’m a mother. Why would you even try to play those videos that happened four years ago.”

Joseline goes on to say that Mona is just mad because she and Vh1 owe her money. The Puerto Rican Princess is ready to go to court. “Ya owe me money. Ya didn’t even obey by the contract. You owe me $150,000 and counting.”

Joesline even brought race into the conversation, saying “you’re show will never elevate because you’re always trying to downplay colored people. And Mona you should do better than that cause you Haitian. You supposed to be one of us but you stay trying to downplay us.” You can watch Joseline’s words for yourself below.



This is definitely getting personal. We’ll keep you updated as this intense spat continues.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: